It was a special season for the Calgary Flames, and the Rasmus Andersson injury update from their year-end wrap-up shows how important it was for the players. Andersson was one of the team's key players this season, and he revealed in the press conference that he left everything on the line.

Andersson told the media that he broke his fibula on a shot block in a game against the Seattle Kraken on March 25. He played 12 games on the broken leg before finally sitting out the season's final game to let some younger players make their debut. Now that we have clarity on what was ailing him, it makes sense why he sat out that game.

As his contract year approaches, it could be the last time Andersson dons the red and yellow of the Flames, depending how both parties feel about a possible extension in the offseason. To force himself into the lineup on a broken leg says everything about how he is as a teammate.

“It's the NHL, you're always playing through something,” Andersson said.

Rasmus Andersson's final contract year approaching

Andersson's time as a Flame meant plenty to him as a young player in the NHL. Calgary isn't always the most excellent free agent destination, and their players have left plenty of times before when their contracts expired. The expectation was that Andersson would get a trade to a contender at some point this season, but Calgary unexpectedly battled for a playoff spot.

Ironically, one of the players Andersson allowed to play when he sat out the final game was Zayne Parekh. Parekh was one of the top offensive defensemen in the Ontario Hockey League this season and is one of the Flames' top prospects.

Andersson acknowledged in his press conference that you can only have so many right-shot defensemen, and it's possible that he foreshadowed the possibility of the Flames trading him before the final year of his deal to make room for Parekh. He scored a goal in his first career game and could force his way into the lineup next season.

It would've been a great story if Andersson willed Calgary into a playoff spot on a broken leg. The Flames came very close, as they tied an NHL record for the most points by a team outside a playoff spot with 96. If this is how Andersson's Flames tenure ends, it'll be quite the testament to his toughness.