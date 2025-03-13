After the Carolina Hurricanes dealt him to the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline, right wing Mikko Rantanen is happy with his new home.

Rantanen is looking to play for a team that he can be a part of for a long time. He believes he has found that in Dallas.

“I saw some things were said that I had a list of teams ready when I went [to Carolina], but that's false,” Rantanen said via NHL.com. “Obviously, it was a big shock to leave Colorado, but I went [to Carolina] with an open mind and tried my best on the ice.

When I put the jersey on there, I tried my best and just decided just a little bit before the Deadline that Carolina would probably get a better return for me if I would do a sign and trade; that it would be better for their team rather than me being a rental and going somewhere to play. So that was the decision.”

Rantanen wanted to stay with the Colorado Avalanche, but understands the business aspect of the NHL and why the team chose to move on from him.

“I'm happy to be here, it's been crazy for sure,” Rantanen said. “Colorado was always where I wanted to stay, but I understand its business and they made a decision. I tried my best in Carolina and I'm here now and I'm so happy to be here, locked in for eight years with a good team and with good coaches. I'm thankful for Dallas to have the trust in me.”

While it didn't work out for Rantanen in Carolina, he hopes his new start in Dallas will be beneficial for him on and off the ice.

Hurricanes' Eric Robinson off to hot start

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Eric Robinson is pleased with how things have gone for him in Raleigh so far.

“I'm happy with it,” Robinson said via NHL.com. “Obviously, I didn't have a great year last year, so this was an important year for me to get back on track and prove what kind of player I thought I could be.”

Additionally, Robinson is pleased with how the Hurricanes have been performing this season.

“I think we obviously got off to a hot start the first 20 games or so. You have a lot of momentum and a lot of energy at the beginning of the year and it's a long season, so you'll go through lulls,” Robinson said. “I think we've gotten back to our game a bit recently and we've had a lot of good in our games lately, but there's still been too much back and forth. The rest of the season is going to go quick here, so we just need to get back to more of those consistent efforts.”