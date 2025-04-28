The Carolina Hurricanes faced the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup. The Devils won Game 3 in overtime thanks to young defenseman Simon Nemec. Carolina needed to step up in Game 4 if they wanted to win. Forward Andrei Svechnikov stepped up and then some.

Svechnikov scored a hat trick on Sunday against the Devils. His three goals helped Carolina rebound from a brutal Game 3 loss. The Hurricanes claimed a 5-2 win away from home at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. As a result, Carolina has pushed the Devils to the brink of elimination ahead of Game 5.

“Yeah, you know, obviously, in the season it was kind of a hard season for me, but right now, in the playoff time, it's kind of my time, you know?” Svechnikov said on Sunday after Game 4, via NHL.com's David Satriano. “I love this time of the year.”

Hurricanes lose Frederik Andersen to injury

Unfortunately, this game was not all good news for Carolina. The Hurricanes lost starting goalie Frederik Andersen to injury in Game 4. He left in the second period after making six saves on seven shots. Pyotr Kochetkov entered in relief and finished the game, making 14 saves on 15 shots.

“First, tough moment for us,” Kochetkov said, via Satriano. “You know, when Freddie was coming to the bench, [I went in the game] and I just tried to focus on the next shot. … I don't know how many [days] I didn't play, maybe 10 days (April 16), and a little bit needed to feel the puck and after I had a couple of shots and then the game was coming for me.”

The Hurricanes certainly hope Andersen can return for Game 5. If he returns and Svechnikov continues scoring, this series could be over. The Devils face Carolina once again on Wednesday in a must-win contest at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.