The Carolina Hurricanes came out on the wrong end of the NHL trade deadline in the eyes of many. After swinging a huge trade to acquire star winger Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche late in January, the Hurricanes traded the Fin to the Dallas Stars on deadline day.

The second deal stemmed from Rantanen's unwillingness to sign a contract extension with the Hurricanes ahead of his impending free agency this summer. Upon getting traded to Dallas, Rantanen signed an eight-year extension with a $12 million AAV.

After the deal went through, Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky didn't hold back about what went wrong during Rantanen's brief stint in Carolina, via Nick Cotsonika.

“I think we have a great organization,” Tulsky said, per Cotsonika. “I think we have a great coach. I think we have a great locker room. But it doesn’t fit for everyone, and it just didn’t feel like him to him, as far as I can tell. And that’s OK.”

The Hurricanes got forward Logan Stankoven, two first-round picks and two third-round picks from the Stars in return for Rantanen. Tulsky said that he is “happy” with the return and said that the Rantanen trade was a risk that was worth taking.

The decision to part ways with Rantanen was likely made a little bit easier by an underwhelming month for the star finisher. He had just six points (two goals, four assists) in 13 games with the team and the Hurricanes were outscored by three goals when he was on the ice.

Carolina gave up Jack Drury, Martin Necas and picks to get Rantanen from the Avalanche in what was originally viewed as an all-in move for a Stanley Cup contender. Necas has especially been great for Colorado so far, leading to more and more questions about the decision from the Hurricanes' point of view.

There's an argument to be made that the deal makes the Hurricanes better in the long term due to the assets that they have accumulated, but it pretty clearly makes them worse this season as they make a playoff push. As it stands, Carolina is in second place in the Metropolitan Division but are far behind the East-leading Washington Capitals for the lead.