The Carolina Hurricanes continue to make moves in the offseason. After the Hurricanes signed two veterans to professional tryouts, the front office has added another. Kevin Labanc has been signed to a professional tryout, according to Elliotte Friedman.

Labanc is a former sixth-round pick, selected No. 171 overall in 2014 by the San Jose Sharks. He broke into the NHL in 2016-17, playing in 55 games that year. He had a great year in 2017-18, playing in 77 games, scoring 11 goals, and adding 29 assists. The next season, he had the best season of his career. That year, he lit the lamp 17 times and added 39 helpers, good for 56 points. Labanc has not been at the same level of production since.

After not being re-signed by the Sharks following the 2023-24 season, he signed a professional tryout offer with the New Jersey Devils but did not make the team. He did get a contract from the Columbus Blue Jackets, playing in 34 games in 2024-25 with the Jackets.

A PTO contract gives no guarantees. It is for unsigned players who have yet to sign a guaranteed contract in the NHL. In general, PTO contracts are limited to the training camp period at the NHL level being used to evaluate if a player can contribute to the team or not.

Can Kevin Labanc make the Hurricanes roster?

Labanc has seen a major decline in his production in recent years. He did add 12 points in 2024-25, but in the last four seasons, he has not played more than 50 games, scored more than three goals, or had more than 12 points in three of the four years.

Furthermore, the forward has played primarily right wing his entire career. Andrei Svechnikov, Jackson Blake, and Logan Stankoven have the top three right-wing spots. He will be competing with players such as Jordan Martinook, William Carrier, and Eric Robinson for a spot in the top-four lines.

Labanc is a serviceable fourth-line player. Regardless, with so many wingers on the roster already and declining production, it will be tough for him to crack the top-four lines. The best shot for the forward is to make it as a healthy scratch option on a nightly basis as a 13th or 14th forward. Even if he does not make it, this is a chance to show the NHL he can still play, just as he did last preseason.