The Carolina Hurricanes faced the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday afternoon. Carolina is hoping to make a deep run after coming up short in the second round last season. They got off on the right foot in Game 1. Jordan Staal and the Hurricanes picked up a 4-1 win at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The star of the show for Carolina was 22-year-old Logan Stankoven. The Hurricanes star scored two goals against the Devils to lead the way offensively. At the other end of the ice, goalie Frederik Andersen was dialed in. He made 23 saves in this contest to aid in Carolina's Game 1 effort.

Overall, the Hurricanes turned in a complete effort. This team was firing on all cylinders. And that is a terrifying proposition for other contenders in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Staal — the Hurricanes' captain — was certainly impressed with the performance on Sunday afternoon.

“Everything kind of went. The power play got one, the penalty kill was good, the five-on-five was great, obviously. We came out strong. It was a good all-around effort, all the way through,” Staal said after the win on Sunday, via Hurricanes reporter Walt Ruff.

Carolina turned in a fantastic performance in front of their home fans. And those fans provided a ton of energy in response. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour spoke more about the support from the home fans in the win over the Devils on Sunday.

“I think this building, with the crowd the way it is, I've got to give them a lot of props, because that is a big deal when you get that momentum going. You feel that energy,” the Hurricanes head coach said, via Ruff.

The Hurricanes and Devils continue their first-round series in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs when they take the ice for Game 2 on Tuesday night at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.