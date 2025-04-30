The Carolina Hurricanes are moving onto to the Eastern Conference semifinals after taking down the New Jersey Devils in five games on Tuesday night.

In the process, their bench boss made NHL history. Rod Brind'Amour is the first coach ever to win at least one round in each of his first seven seasons in charge of a team.

Via Frank Seravalli:

“Crazy stat: Canes Rod Brind'Amour is the first head coach in NHL history to win at least one round in each of his first seven seasons behind the bench,” Seravalli wrote on X.

Brind'Amour had a decorated playing career that spanned 20 seasons. He was one of the best two-way players in the league for two decades, and he's evidently found success behind the bench as well. Brind'Amour joined the Hurricanes organization in 2011 as an assistant and developmental coach.

He then became their HC in 2018, taking them to the playoffs for the first time in a decade. They've been a regular in the postseason since. The Hurricanes' boss also became the quickest coach to hit the 300-win mark in NHL history last December.

Despite botching the Mikko Rantanen trade, Carolina has stayed competitive and heads into Round Two as a dangerous group. The Canes ran through the Devils, although the series clincher was a 2OT dogfight. Following the win, the Hurricanes also signed Taylor Hall to a new three-year deal.

Carolina is waiting to see who their next opponent could be. It will be either the Washington Capitals or the Montreal Canadiens, although it's trending towards the Caps, considering they have a 3-1 lead in that series. Game 5 is on Wednesday.

The Hurricanes are undoubtedly happy to have Brind'Amour leading the way. Since he did sign a new five-year contract extension last May, it doesn't appear the 54-year-old is going anywhere anytime soon.