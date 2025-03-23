The Carolina Hurricanes are one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. However, this was not on display on Saturday night. The Hurricanes fell to the Los Angeles Kings by the score of 7-2. During the game, Carolina lost forward Seth Jarvis to injury. He did not return to the contest after crashing into the boards during the third period.

Jarvis is an important member of the Hurricanes roster. He leads the team with 27 goals while ranking third in points with 52. Losing the 23-year-old Winnipeg native would be a massive blow. However, it does not appear the injury will be long-term. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour expressed cautious optimism around his star forward's injury.

“I think he looks actually alright, but I don’t want to say that because you never know when they wake up the next day,” Brind’Amour said, via NHL.com's Dan Greenspan. “But I think we avoided the worst and move on.”

Seth Jarvis, Hurricanes fall to Kings in brutal fashion

The Hurricanes entered this contest on an eight-game winning streak. Brind'Amour had his team firing on all cylinders before facing the Kings on Saturday. Unfortunately, their good fortunes on the ice came to a screeching halt against Los Angeles.

Andrei Kuzmenko and Anze Kopitar each scored a goal and an assist in this win. Additionally, veteran defenseman Drew Doughty provided his squad two assists. Carolina threw 36 shots on goal during this contest against the Kings. However, goalie David Rittich was up to the task, making 34 saves.

This loss certainly does not define the Hurricanes. They remain a fantastic team, and they are among the potential Stanley Cup contenders coming out of the Eastern Conference. In saying this, it's a brutal way for a winning streak such as Carolina's to end.

“Sometimes it happens in hockey,” Brind’Amour said, via Greenspan, about the loss to Los Angeles on Saturday. “They made some nice plays and then made some great shots from their chances early and then the game gets out of hand.”

The Hurricanes fell to a record of 42-23-4 with this defeat. But they have a chance to get back on track in quick order. Carolina retakes the ice on Sunday night when they continue their road trip against the Anaheim Ducks.