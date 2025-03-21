ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes continue their west coast swing as they face the Los Angeles Kings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Kings prediction and pick.

The Carolina Hurricanes come into the game at 42-22-4 on the year, which is good for second place in the Metropolitan Division. They have been playing great, as the Hurricanes have won eight straight. Last time out, the Hurricanes faced the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks struck first on a shorthanded goal from William Eklund. The Hurricanes would tie the game on a Seth Jarvis goal in the second period. In the third period, Sebastian Aho and Sean Walker both scored in the period, as the Hurricanes won the game 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Kings are 37-21-9 on the year, which places them in third in the Pacific Division. In their last game, they faced the Chicago Blackhawks. Trevor Moore scored in the first period to give the Kings the lead, and Alex Turcotte would extend that lead in the first period. In the second period, Connor Bedard scored to make it a one-goal game, but the Kings would add an empty net goal in the third to give them the 3-1 victory.

Here are the Hurricanes-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Kings Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -118

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-280)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 5.5 (-104)

Under: 5.5 (-115)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Kings

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Hurricanes is led by Sebastian Aho. Aho leads the team in points and assists on the year. Aho comes into the game with 26 goals and 39 assists, good for 65 total points. He is joined on the top line by Jackson Blake and Seth Jarvis. Blake has just 11 goals and 13 assists, but Jarvis is second on the team in points, coming in with 27 goals and 25 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid from the blue line. He is fourth on the team in points, coming in with seven goals and 31 assists this year. Further, Jack Roslovic has been solid leading the second line. He comes in with 21 goals and 12 assists on the year. Finally, Jordan Stall has 12 goals and 21 assists from the third line.

Pytor Kochetkov is expected to be in the net for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 25-11-3 on the year with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage on the year. He has won five straight starts, allowing just six goals over his last five games. So far in March, he has a .960 save percentage.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar lead the top line for the Kings this year. Kempe leads the team in goals and points this year, coming into the game with 28 goals and 27 assists, good for 55 points. He also has six goals and five assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Kopitar leads the team in assists and is second on the team in points this year. He comes in with 16 goals and 37 assists this year, good for 53 points. He also has three goals and 14 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko has appeared in just seven games with the Kings and does not have a point.

Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala leads the second line. He is third on the team in points this year, having 25 goals and 20 assists on the year. Further, he has nine goals and nine assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Quinton Byfield, who is fourth on the team in points. Byfield has 17 goals and 23 assists this year.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in goals for the Kings. He is 23-9-7 this year with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. Kuemper is second in the NHL in goals-against average and second in the NHL in save percentage this year. He has also gone 4-1-0 in his last five games, and given up two or fewer goals in each of his last five games.

Final Hurricanes-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come into the game as slight favorites in this NHL game. Still, this should be a solid defensive game. The Hurricanes are fifth in the NHL in goals against while sitting first on the penalty kill. Further, Pytor Kochetkov has not allowed more than two goals in a game since February 22nd. Darcy Kuemper has been just as good as of late. He has allowed seven goals over his last seven total games. The Kings are third in the NHL in goals-against per game while sitting ninth on the penalty kill this year. Take the under on this one

Final Hurricanes-Kings Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-115)