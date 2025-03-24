The Carolina Hurricanes dropped a brutal game to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Carolina lost by a score of 7-2 as their eight-game winning streak came to an end. However, they had a chance to get back on track when they faced the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Thanks to veteran forward Taylor Hall, Carolina did just that.

Hall scored a hat trick against Anaheim on Sunday. His three-goal performance was instrumental in his team's 5-2 victory over the Ducks at the Honda Center in Anaheim. The Hurricanes now won nine of its last 10 games. After the game, Hall spoke about fitting into the Hurricanes dressing room after joining midseason.

“It's really starting to get there. You can say that you're feeling good after five or 10 games, but it's just a lot of reps and a lot of reading off of players. All three of our defensive pairs play kind of different styles. Just being able to read off of KK, off of Rosey, who I've been with for the last few games, that's just part of being a hockey player and part of being an athlete – letting your brain do the work and you just go play. That's what I'm kind of feeling now. It's really fun just to contribute. It's awesome,” the Hurricanes forward said, via team reporters Walt Ruff and Peter Dewar.

Hurricanes, Taylor Hall defeat Ducks to conclude West Coast trip

The Hurricanes got off to a fine start on Sunday night, taking a 2-1 lead into the third period. In the third, Hall took over the game. He scored all three of his goals within the final period of play. This helped Carolina pull away from their Western Conference opponents and claim victory away from home.

Hall recorded his second hat trick of the season and the sixth of his career. The veteran forward now has 15 goals on the season. Six of them have come as a member of the Hurricanes. Carolina acquired the veteran as part of the Mikko Rantanen trade with the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks.

Hall was not the only star of the show for Carolina. Veteran goalie Frederik Andersen also put up a fantastic performance of his own. He stopped 32 shots to give his team a chance to win the game in the offensive zone.

The Hurricanes are back on track after a slip up on Saturday. And they have momentum on their side moving forward. Carolina returns to the ice on Tuesday when they go back home to play host to the Nashville Predators.