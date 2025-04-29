The Carolina Hurricanes are getting some bad news. Goaltender Frederik Andersen is out for the team's Game 5 clash with the New Jersey Devils in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, per Sports Net Canada.

Andersen is considered day-to-day, after getting hurt in Game 4. The Hurricanes goaltender got hurt after a collision with Devils forward Timo Meier. He left the contest, and the team was able to post a win.

The Hurricanes lead the series with the Devils, 3-1. Carolina is recalling goalie Spencer Martin for Tuesday's game, per the outlet. Martin certainly gives Carolina another body in net if needed.

Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov will start for the Hurricanes in Game 5 of the series. Carolina needs just one more win to advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We definitely would have considered putting him in this game anyway,” Hurricanes coach Rob Brind’Amour said about Kochetkov, per NHL.com. “He’s played half the games this year, I think. This isn’t like you’re putting in a guy that we don’t trust or hasn’t played a ton of games for us. We have a lot of faith in him.”

Game 5 of the series is Tuesday night in Carolina.

The Hurricanes are hoping to close out the series in Game 5

The Hurricanes are hoping to close out this series quickly. It is uncertain how long Andersen will be out, and the club needs to steal wins wherever they can.

The good news for Carolina is that their backup Kochetkov has plenty of experience. This season, the Hurricanes goaltender has posted a .898 save percentage with two shutouts.

“I’m sure it helps that he got a little action [in Game 4],” Brind’Amour added. “He’s had a lot of layoffs and he’s come back from different things before, and he really didn’t miss a beat. So I’m not really sure if that helped or not.

“Maybe just getting the atmosphere and all that, I think, is a big deal. So hopefully it helped him.”

Martin is now sliding into the backup role. He previously played in the American Hockey League, for Chicago. He has nine game appearances for the Hurricanes this season, including seven starts.

“He's been lights-out when he's played here, and I've watched every game he played [in Chicago], and he was great down there,” Brind'Amour said. “It gives us a lot of confidence.”

The Hurricanes and the Devils take the ice at 7:30 ET. If New Jersey wins, the series shifts back to the Garden State for Game 6.