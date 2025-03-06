There have been many rumors swirling regarding the Carolina Hurricanes potentially flipping Mikko Rantanen after acquiring him from the Colorado Avalanche not long ago due to him not wanting to sign an extension with the franchise before the NHL Trade Deadline. The Hurricanes have reportedly talked to teams to see what a potential deal would look like.

“Probably as expected, but league sources confirm that Carolina has received clarity from Mikko Rantanen's camp as far as not being ready to make a decision on the team's contract offer by Friday's trade deadline,” Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports. “Hence, Carolina talking to teams and seeing for real what the trade market is for him. It comes down to weighing best trade offers on the table versus keeping Rantanen as a rental… let's see how it goes.”

The Hurricanes are still in playoff position and looking to make a run for the Stanley Cup in 2025, so a trade for Rantanen would likely send pieces that helps them in the upcoming playoff run. The Toronto Maple Leafs are a rumored team, as they could look to replace Mitch Marner long-term while also bolstering their lineup for 2025. The Florida Panthers are another team, as the cap flexibility provided by Matthew Tkachuk going on LTIR creates an opportunity for them to add at the deadline.

In the end, teams will still have to make an offer that is attractive enough for the Hurricanes. Keeping Rantanen could still be the best route forward even without an extension if offers are light, as the team is still looking to win the Stanley Cup. The fear of losing him in free agency is understandable, as that is what happened with Jake Guentzel last offseason. Still, the Hurricanes are a win-now team and have been for years. It is unknown how long this contention window will stay open, and Rantanen will be a big part of their run this spring if the team stays as currently constructed.