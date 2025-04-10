For years, John Gibson has been a name on trade deadline mock-ups for the Anaheim Ducks. No trade has ever come to fruition due to a lack of interest or return for the Ducks. However, we're rapidly approaching the point where paying $6.4 million for a backup goalie is out of the cards for general manager Pat Verbeek. That reality could come true for the Ducks this offseason, as they'll have to open the chequebook to pay their rising starter, Lukas Dostal. The good news for the Ducks is that the Carolina Hurricanes could be in the market for a new goaltender this offseason.

Frederik Andersen's contract with the Hurricanes ends after this season, and it's difficult to see them bringing him back with his injury concerns. There have been too many times when Andersen has let the team down by suffering an injury at an inopportune time, and GM Eric Tulsky will not want to risk that again. The Hurricanes will have some cap space opening up with the Dmitry Orlov and Brent Burns' contracts expiring, along with the recently acquired Taylor Hall.

Carolina has all its long-term deals signed, which leaves plenty of flexibility this offseason. They could re-sign Hall and one of the defensemen, and they'd still have room to add Gibson. Adding more reliable goaltending insurance could be the difference for a team on the cusp of contending for a Stanley Cup. NHLTradeRumors suggested a trade where the Hurricanes sacrifice some draft capital and a prospect to land the veteran goaltender.

Trade Proposal: Ducks deal John Gibson to the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2026 second-round pick and prospect Ryan Suzuki.

The Hurricanes would lose their 28th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. However, he has played just two career NHL games.

John Gibson trade risk is low for Hurricanes

Suzuki hasn't been the player Carolina thought he would be when they drafted him in the first round. It is his fifth season in the American Hockey League, and he didn't make his NHL debut until this season. He played in two games before returning to the Chicago Wolves. Suzuki has already recorded a career-high in points this season with 54 points in 64 games, but he hasn't been able to translate it to success in the NHL.

The argument is that the Hurricanes haven't given him enough chances. However, Carolina has one of the most intelligent front offices in the entire league. If Suzuki looked worthy of more of an opportunity in the NHL, they would have given him that by now. It feels like the Hurricanes wouldn't see trading Suzuki as a massive loss, which doesn't make this proposal outlandish.

The Hurricanes already traded their second-round pick from this season in the Hall and Mikko Rantanen deal. There may not be as much appetite to lose their second-round picks in two straight drafts, but the return in the Rantanen trade to the Dallas Stars makes it more acceptable. Carolina acquired two first-round picks and two third-round picks in that deal.

The Hurricanes have plenty of prospects in their pipeline that can cover for the absence of Suzuki. He was 11th in the team's prospect rankings from The Athletic last season, and isn't even featured on the list this year from a combination of age and other players passing him by. The question would be if the return is enough for the Ducks after years of over-valuing Gibson, which led to him staying put. If the Ducks' backs are against the wall after a Dostal signing, it'd be a good time for the Hurricanes to pounce.