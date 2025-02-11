Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson might be moving before the NHL trade deadline. Gibson is reportedly on the trade market with Edmonton and Carolina interested in him, per NHL Watcher. Gibson wants to be at a place where he can be the no. 1 goalie, so that may have a strong impact on where he ends up.

Gibson is having a strong season for the Ducks, who are not having a great season. The goaltender is posting a .915 save percentage for Anaheim. He has nine victories this year.

If Gibson is concerned about his status as a no.1 goalie, that may cause a problem for him with the Oilers. Edmonton already has a solid player at that spot in Stuart Skinner, and the two may not work in tandem.

The Ducks are struggling this year with a 24-24-6 record.

John Gibson could be a good piece for an NHL team

Gibson is a veteran who has plenty of experience. That will likely help any NHL club at the moment, looking for some strong defense as they push to the postseason.

In his career, the goalie has appeared in 500 games. He's got a career save percentage of .910, with more than 200 total victories. He's played his entire career with the Ducks, since the 2013-14 campaign.

“I mean, obviously I want to win,” Gibson said, per Sirius XM Radio, and reported by NHL Rumors. “I definitely want to have another chance to win again and get back to the playoffs and compete.”

Gibson has said in recent days he's letting his representation handle what comes next for him. It does seem though that his days in southern California may be numbered.

“I kind of let my agent do all that, and I just worry about the playing. That’s where my focus is,” Gibson added. “I’m sure you guys know I’ve been in the rumors for probably three or four years now, so it gets a little, gets tiring. So I just let my agent do that, and I just worry about playing hockey and enjoying it, because that’s what it’s all about.”

The NHL trade deadline is March 7.