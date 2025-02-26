Although it's only been a couple of weeks, it looks like the Mikko Rantanen experiment with the Carolina Hurricanes has been an abject failure. Since being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche, the star forward has managed just three points in nine games.

And according to Sportsnet hockey insider Nick Kypreos, the Finn has been offered over $100 million to remain in Raleigh — but that might not be enough for the 28-year-old.

“Nine games into Mikko Rantanen's time with the Hurricanes and the team is still looking for answers from him. If Carolina doesn't get the response they want to their nine-figure contract offer that our Elliotte Friedman reported on Hockey Night in Canada this past weekend, look for trade talks with other clubs to kick into high gear,” Kypreos reported on Wednesday.

“The offer, north of $100 million over eight years, is a lot of money to turn down if he doesn't sign, though it's possible Rantanen could push for a higher AAV as a free agent on the open market. However, his term would be capped at seven years as a UFA instead of the eight Carolina can presently offer.”

Kypreos wrote on Wednesday that “teams are ready to pounce” on the former 55-goal scorer, including the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars in the Western Conference, as well as the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs in the East.

If the Hurricanes don't believe they can get Rantanen re-signed, they'll basically have no choice but to move him ahead of the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline. And the clock is ticking.

Will Mikko Rantanen really get traded again?

“The Hurricanes are now on the clock, nine days away from the trade deadline,” Kypreos continued. “If Rantanen doesn't take this offer, it's unlikely Carolina would increase it significantly. So, rather than lose him for nothing as a UFA on July 1, as they did with Jake Guentzel last season, Carolina could trade Rantanen. It's believed all contending teams will kick tires on Rantanen considering his cap hit could drop down to $2.3 million if the Hurricanes retain another 50 per cent, after Chicago already did from the original trade.”

It would be surprising if Rantanen was traded again after being part of one of the most shocking blockbusters in NHL history. But that's just the nature of the business, and if Carolina can't lock him up, it's the only viable option.

The front office can't afford to lose a player of his caliber for nothing in free agency, and if he isn't willing to accept north of $100 million, there are rebuilding teams that could certainly offer more than a Stanley Cup contender like the Hurricanes.

It'll be intriguing to see what the final outcome is here. With his game really struggling in Raleigh, it might make sense for the front office to cut the losses and try to flip him for the right price.

Now losers of two consecutive games out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Canes are back in action against the Buffalo Sabres on home ice on Thursday.