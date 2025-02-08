The Carolina Hurricanes just brought in star Mikko Rantanen, but his tenure with the team may not last long. Carolina may be flipping Rantanen, per NHL Trade Rumors.

The Hurricanes brought in the winger weeks ago from the Colorado Avalanche, in a trade that shocked the NHL. Rantanen was a key contributor for Colorado, and had been with the team for several years.

The Hurricanes added the veteran in hopes of being able to make a push for the Stanley Cup playoffs this year. Things seem to be off, as Rantanen has yet to sign a contract extension with Carolina. He's also struggling on the ice since he headed to Raleigh.

When Rantanen was acquired, Hurricanes executives seemed to be in love.

“He's a fantastic fit for the way we play,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said, per NHL.com. “We play a system that has us battling for pucks along the walls and trying to make plays at the net front and he's just one of the best in the League at some of those things.”

Carolina is 32-19-4 this year. The club has lost three games in a row.

Mikko Rantanen is off to a slow start with the Hurricanes

Rantanen has posted just two points since he joined Carolina in late January.

Colorado ended up trading Rantanen, in a three-team deal involving the Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks. The deal sent Rantanen to Carolina, to go with Taylor Hall. The Avalanche received Jack Drury and Martin Necas.

“It’s a bittersweet day, right?” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said of the trade. “Mikko is a decorated player for us, he’s an elite winger in this league. So, it was a tough few days, but we just felt the timing was right, and the last few days it kind of came together.

“We decided to act yesterday, but it wasn’t without a lot of serious thought, I can assure you of that.”

Rantanen may still be in shock from that decision. His offensive production has plummeted since heading to the East coast. This season, Rantanen posted 66 points in 55 games. He has just two points in his last five game appearances, with his last point on January 30 against Chicago.

The Hurricanes next play the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday. Carolina is still in great position to make a run in the postseason, and Hurricanes fans most likely want Rantanen to be a part of it.