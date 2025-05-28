For a fifth straight season, the Chicago Blackhawks did not make the playoffs. Still, there is hope in Chicago. New head coach Jeff Blashill says Chicago is going to improve their roster. Further, the Blackhawks already have a young and solid core of players. While Connor Bedard is the focal point, his linemate, Ryan Donato, has also been a major contributor. Donato is entering free agency this offseason, and we look at the best potential destination for Donato as a free agent this year.

While the Blackhawks finished last in the Central Division, Ryan Donato is coming off his best season as a professional. He scored 31 goals to lead the Blackhawks this past year, while also adding 31 assists. His 62 total points ranked him second on the team. The 62 points for the 29-year-old forward were 31 more points than his prior career high. Further, his five goals and nine assists on the power play were both career highs.

Donato started his career with the Bruins before being traded to the Wild in the 2018-19 season. In the 2020 off-season, he would be sent to the Sharks, before signing as a free agent with the Seattle Kraken before their expansion season. He is now coming off a two-year contract with the Blackhawks, with an AAV of $2 million. Donato is expected to command over $4 million AAV on his next contract.

Donato stays in Chicago

Ryan Donato is coming off the best two-year stretch of his career. He had reached the 30-point marker just once in his career before coming to Chicago. He has hit that mark each of the last two years. Further, he had never had over 20 goals or over 20 assists in a season. He hit over 30 goals and assists this past year. He fit in well on the top line with Connor Bedard and could look to continue with the Blackhawks.

This may be an attractive option for Donato. First, the Blackhawks are expected to target top-end free agents. They are expected to have over $40 million in cap space this offseason with just Donato and Andreas Athanasiou as unrestricted free agents. Further, Connor Bedard is coming off his best season as well. He will be under contract this year and be a restricted free agent in the next offseason. With $40 million in cap space, the Blackhawks could re-sign Bedard, bring back Donato, and bring in another top-quality free agent for the top line, keeping them together for years to come.

The Hurricanes add scoring depth

Article Continues Below

The Carolina Hurricanes sit one game away from playoff elimination. The Hurricanes have now made the playoffs seven straight years. Still, they have not made it to the Stanley Cup Final since winning the Cup in 2006. The Hurricanes are expected to have $31 million in cap space this offseason. While some of that could be used to keep their defense together and bring back Dmitry Orlov and Brent Burns, they could also upgrade their scoring options down the lines.

In the playoffs, Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, and Seth Jarvis have combined for 18 of the 41 goals the team has scored, 43.9 percent. The three of them play together on the top line. Further, blue-liners count for another eight of the goals, meaning just 15 of the 41 goals have been scored by a forward not on the top line. Jack Roslovic is a pending free agent from the third line. He scored 22 goals while adding 17 assists, and has a goal and three assists in the playoffs. Donato would be of similar cost, and could bring in better production.

The Senators target Donato again

The Senators were rumored to be interested in Donato at the trade deadline. Ottawa is expected to have just $17 million in cap space. Claude Giroux is also a free agent. Still, the Senators could use help on the wings. If the Senators are unable to bring back Giroux, that would force Drake Batherson to the top line. He was great when paired with Dylan Cozens this year and was second on the team in points. Moving Batherson to the top line would create a large void on the second line.

Further, David Perron has not been great on the second line for the Senators. He played in just 43 games for the Senators, scoring just nine goals while adding seven assists. While this could have just been a one-year slip in production, it should still be concerning for Ottawa. Further, adding Donato and keeping Giroux would allow flexibility. Brady Tkachuk missed time this past year, and having an extra scoring wing would allow flexibility if a top-line forward went down. It would also allow Ottawa the ability to replace Ridly Greig or Michael Amadio on the third line with another scoring option.