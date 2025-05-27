Rod Brind'Amour watched his team deliver exactly what he had been asking for. The Carolina Hurricanes came out with urgency, focus, and discipline to shut out the Florida Panthers 3-0 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Facing elimination, they responded with their best performance of the series. “It was how we need to play if we're going to have a chance,” Brind'Amour said after the win. “And we gave ourselves a chance. That's all you can ask.”

The victory snapped a painful streak of 15 straight losses in conference finals games, a skid that had hung over the franchise since 2009. More importantly, it breathed new life into their playoff run. With the series now at 3 to 1, the Hurricanes will return to Raleigh for Game 5 with a shot at building momentum.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen was at the heart of the turnaround. After being pulled in Game 2 and benched in Game 3, Andersen came back with confidence and poise. He stopped all 20 shots he faced, earning his fifth career playoff shutout. The decision to return him to the net paid off instantly. His composure helped stabilize Carolina’s defense and gave the team belief when it needed it most.

Logan Stankoven broke the deadlock midway through the second period, scoring off a feed from Alexander Nikishin, who earned his first NHL point. It was a moment that shifted the energy in the building.

With the lead secured, Carolina’s defense tightened, and their penalty kill stood tall. The Hurricanes shut down all four of Florida’s power-play chances, frustrating the Panthers’ top scorers all night.

Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal added empty-net goals in the final minutes, putting the game out of reach and sending a clear message. Carolina is not done yet.

Game 5 will be back on home ice at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes will still need to be nearly perfect to climb back into the series, but they now know what it takes. The Game 4 win reminded everyone of their identity and their fight.

For Brind'Amour and his team, the mission is simple. One game at a time. One more chance to keep the season alive. And as they proved on Monday night, that chance is all they need.