The Chicago Blackhawks have missed the playoffs for five straight seasons now. This is the longest stretch of missing the playoffs since the 2002-03 season through 2007-08. Still, there could be some positives. After that long stretch, the Blackhawks became a contender, winning three Stanley Cups from 2010 to 2015.

The Blackhawks have a young group of solid players, led by Connor Bedard. They have also made strides towards returning to the playoffs. Here is a look at a dream scenario for the Blackhawks in this 2025 NHL free-agency period.

The Blackhawks did make improvements from the 2023-24 season. They won two more games but also lost in overtime five more times, giving them a nine-point increase. Still, they finished eighth in a difficult Central Division.

Regardless of the finish, there were bright spots for the Blackhawks. Bedard took another step forward, and Ryan Donato had one of his best seasons as well. The Blackhawks have also made a move at head coach, bringing in Jeff Blashill.

Chicago also has plenty of capital to build for the future. They have over $32 million in cap space this season, according to Cap Wages.

Furthermore, they have two first-round and two second-round picks in the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft to go with their five picks in the first two rounds in the 2026 NHL Draft. The future will be bright for Chicago, but what they decide to do in the present will determine how bright it is.

Blackhawks need to bring back Ryan Donato

The Blackhawks have just six pending free agents with only two of them being unrestricted free agents. One of those is Ryan Donato, and the Blackhawks need to bring him back. Donato was solid last season, playing in 80 games and scoring 31 goals and adding 31 assists. That gave him 62 points.

All four of those numbers are career highs for Donato. Furthermore, Donato led the teams in goals and was second on the Blackhawks in points this year.

Normally, 62 points is not worthy of top-line production, but there are other factors at play. To begin with, he has played with Bedard over the last two years. Bedard made another step in his development last year. Disrupting that by letting Donato go when he has been productive is not worth it for a team still working towards being a contender.

Furthermore, Donato can move down lines as other players develop. He played primarily on the right wing but can play left wing and center.

As players such as Frank Nazar, Colton Dach, and Lukas Reichel continue to develop and their play warrants top-line minutes, Donato can change roles. Finally, he is expected to cost just more than $4 million per year, and at that cost, the Blackhawks need to bring Donato back.

Blackhawks should sign a veteran defender

The Blackhawks have a solid group of young defenders who seem to be ready to play. This is led by Alex Vlasic, who turned 24 on June 5. He is coming off a stellar year in which he scored four times and added 26 assists. Furthermore, Vlasic contributed to the power play, adding a goal and 11 assists this past season.

Vlasic paired at the end of the season with Sam Rinzel, who played just nine games at the NHL level last year. Still, he was productive in the nine games and, at just 20 years old, looks ready to take the next step. Kevin Korchinski, Wyatt Kaiser, and Louis Crevier all showed some production at the NHL level this year, and all are under the age of 25.

Article Continues Below

The Blackhawks do have two veteran defenders in T.J. Brodie and Connor Murphy. The Blackhawks may be looking to move on from Murphy, creating the need for a veteran leader on the blue line. Brent Burns could be the perfect fit on a short-term contract.

As the Blackhawks are waiting for players to develop, a long-term deal for an aging blue liner may not be smart. Still, with Burns being 40 years old, he will not be commanding a long deal.

Burns has also been highly reliable. He has played 21 seasons and played in 82 games in each of the last four years. He has not missed a game since the 2013-14 season. Burns was not as productive last year, scoring just six goals with 23 assists, but he did log more than 20 minutes of ice time per game.

Burns is expected to command $5 million per year in his next contract. This means the Blackhawks could get assets for Murphy, spend very little extra in cap space, and upgrade their blue line all by bringing in Burns.

Blackhawks should prepare for the future

Chicago has plenty of cap space to make major moves in the offseason, but the Blackhawks' best move may be to be patient. They have the money to go out and get a Mitch Marner or a Nikolaj Ehlers, but would most likely have to overpay for them.

The Blackhawks also have a ton of draft capital that could bring them quality prospects. If current prospects do not pan out, they have an entirely new pipeline coming in. If the current prospects do pan out, they can trade this next set for established players when the Blackhawks are back in contention.

Furthermore, the Blackhawks have a lot of upcoming restricted free agents. Bedard is the biggest one. Chicago can begin negotiations with him this offseason and should do it immediately. He is currently projected to have a price of $9.25 million per year AAV, but with another stellar season, that could go up.

Dach, Reichel, Nazar, and Joe Veleno also will be restricted free agents and are part of the current young core. The four of them project to be $6.6 million in cap space combined. That is just $15 million of cap space needed heading into 2026. Finally, goalie Spencer Knight is a restricted free agent as well next year.

Also at the end of this season, the Shea Weber contract expires. The Blackhawks acquired that contract to meet the cap floor. If the Blackhawks bring back all of their young restricted free agents and do not make any major investments this offseason, they would still have more than $30 million in cap space in 2026, with their young group re-signed.

The 2026 free-agent class includes players such as Connor McDavid, Kyle Connor, Anze Kopitar, Kirill Kaprizov, and Jack Eichel. While the biggest names may not be available, there will be great players available.

The Blackhawks can grow towards the future by bringing back Donato and bringing in Burns. They can also take care of their current group and be set up to be aggressive next offseason.