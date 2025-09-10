Connor Bedard doesn't seem too concerned about his contract extension talks with the Chicago Blackhawks.

It shouldn't be surprising that the stoic budding superstar is taking a calm approach to the talks. The media surrounding the Blackhawks will make it seem like the lack of an extension is a concern. However, Connor Bedard knows that as a restricted free agent, the deal will work itself out in time.

“It's nothing crazy,” Bedard said to reporters at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour. “We're both comfortable with where we're at. They know I want to be there; I know they want me. So, it's really not on my mind that much, and I just think when it happens, it'll happen.”

Fans were rightfully semi-concerned when Frank Nazar signed his extension before Bedard. From an outside perspective, the move seemed like Nazar wanted to be a Blackhawk more than Bedard, but the nuances of this Bedard contract aren't easy to work through.

Article Continues Below

Is Connor Bedard still generational?

Bedard entered the NHL with as much hype as any player since Connor McDavid joined the Edmonton Oilers. The 2023 first-overall pick dominated at the World Junior Championship as an underager and broke records in the Western Hockey League in his draft year. It was easy to view him as a generational talent after averaging over three points per game in an international tournament with the best-on-best in his peer group and over 2.5 points per game in one of the top junior leagues.

Bedard hasn't lived up to that hype with only 128 points in 150 games, but it's important to remember this will be his first season not being a teenager. Bedard and his agent likely want compensation that reflects the potential he has shown, but Chicago hasn't seen enough to justify it.

The issue for the Blackhawks is that they may have now put themselves in a difficult position. If 2025-26 is the year Bedard finally breaks out, it'll be easy to see why he is so calm about the negotiations. The asking price will skyrocket if he finally proves himself worthy of the generational tag.