The Chicago Blackhawks were outplayed 5-1 by the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, though center Connor Bedard reached a memorable milestone.

Chicago conceded twice within the opening 2:33, with Alex Bump scoring just 48 seconds in and Sean Couturier doubling the lead shortly after. Philadelphia maintained control throughout, outshooting the Blackhawks 42-26 and winning 61.8% of faceoffs. The Flyers received multi-point efforts from Bump, Noah Cates, and Christian Dvorak, each recording a goal and an assist, while Samuel Ersson stopped 25 shots. Goaltender Spencer Knight made between 36 and 37 saves for Chicago.

Bedard provided the sole bright spot for the Blackhawks in the second period, converting a setup from Anton Frondell to bring up his 30th goal of the season. With the tally, the 20-year-old became just the third player in franchise history to score 30 goals in a season at age 20 or younger, joining Jonathan Toews (34 goals in 2008-09) and Eric Daze (30 goals in 1995-96). The score also brought him to 67 points, tying his previous career-high set in 2024-25.

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The milestone aside, Chicago couldn't find its footing, going 0-for-3 on the power play and never recovering after falling behind early.

With 10 games left in the season and a spot far from the playoff picture, the Blackhawks return to action Friday night as they face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. This will be the third game of their four-game East Coast road swing.