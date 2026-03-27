Less than a week before The Super Mario Galaxy Movie comes out, the stacked cast adds Twisters star Glen Powell in a surprising move.

Powell made the announcement on his Instagram account by posting a video of him skipping through a movie theater with the iconic Mario music playing. He is dressed as Fox McCloud, the character he will voice, and his caption reads, “Born to Barrel Roll.”

This is surprising news, given how close the release of the movie is. But it is a high-profile move, given how much Powell's stock has risen over the last few years.

Who is Glen Powell's Super Mario Galaxy Movie character?

Powell will voice Fox McCloud, the main character of Nintendo's Star Fox series, in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The character is part of the Super Smash Bros. video game series as well.

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This is Powell's second movie role of the year. He was seen in How to Make a Killing earlier in the year. He will also star in J. J. Abrams' next movie, The Great Beyond, alongside Jenna Ortega and Emma Mackey.

He is best known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Hit Man, Anyone but You, and Twisters. In 2025, he starred in a new adaptation of The Running Man and the first season of Chad Powers. He co-created the series alongside Michael Waldron.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the sequel to the Super Mario Bros. Movie from 2023. It brings back Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Keegan-Michael Key from the first film.

This will incorporate elements of the Super Mario Galaxy video games. It will also bring some new actors to the table, such as Brie Larson, Donald Glover, and Benny Safdie.

The movie is set to be released on Wednesday, Apr. 1. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic returned to direct the sequel. Matthew Fogel wrote the script.