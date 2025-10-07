The Chicago Blackhawks opened their NHL campaign with a trip to the Amerant Bank Arena to take on the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers. Frank Nazar, who also starred for the United States at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, scored his team’s first goal of the season after signing a seven-year contract extension in August.

Nazar scored a runaway goal on a quick transition that came early in the first period, leading to a humongous celebration as he continued to dap up his teammates on the sidelines, per ESPN. The 21-year-old proceeded to add another assist early as the Panthers eventually hit back to make the score 2-2.

FRANK NAZAR WITH THE FIRST GOAL OF THE 2025 NHL SEASON 🚨 HOCKEY. IS. BACK. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WfLX4Nqsqm — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Frank elevated his game last season and has proven himself to be one of the top young talents in the league. He drives play using his elite speed and playmaking abilities, creating problems for opponents and opportunities for teammates every night. Frank is an integral piece of our team, and we’re thrilled to have him with us for the next eight seasons,” the Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson had said when the extension was first announced, per nhl.com.

Nazar signed a contract worth $46.13 million with an annual salary cap hit of $6.59 million, with the Blackhawks viewing him as a core piece alongside Connor Bedard. The extension runs until the 2032-33 season and comes after Nazar scored 26 points (12G, 14A) in 53 games during the 2024-25 campaign.

The 21-year-old led in goals, assists and overall points among rookies last season and ranked 7th in goals on his team. Before this game, he had 27 points (13G, 14A) in 56 career games for the Blackhawks.

Nazar also led the United States to the gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, scoring six goals and six assists in ten games. That was Team USA’s first gold medal at the competition since 1933.