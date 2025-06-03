The Chicago Blackhawks look to continue to build towards the future. The Blackhawks could move on from Connor Murphy this offseason as part of the building towards the future. We look at why the Blackhawks must trade Connor Murphy this offseason.

Connor Murphy entered the NHL as the 20th pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, being selected by the Phoenix Coyotes. He would make his NHL debut in the 2013-14 NHL season. Murphy would split time between the AHL and the NHL that year and become a full-time NHL player in the 2014-15 season. In the 2016 offseason, Murphy would sign a six-year extension to stay with the Coyotes. Still, he would be traded after the 2016-17 season to the Blackhawks. Since then, he has signed a four-year extension, which is set to expire this season.

Murphy's current contract has a cap hit of $4.4 million this year. Murphy has been the subject of trade speculation before. He was mentioned as a possible mid-season trade candidate for the Blackhawks this past season. Further, Murphy does have a modified no-trade clause. He can have a 10-team list in which he can reject a trade to.

Connor Murphy's trade value may be at a peak

This may be the best time for the Blackhawks to move Murphy. First, he is in the final year of his contract. Murphy will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and will be looking to sign a new deal worth more than his current $4.4 million. Murphy has played in the postseason just once, which could increase his desire to move on.

If the Blackhawks do not want to keep Murphy beyond this year, or Murphy indicates his desire to play for a contender, they should move him now. This would allow a team to not only trade for Murphy, but also extend him, knowing their current cap situation. Sending Murphy away mid-season would most likely be to a team looking for him as a rental piece. That is sure to bring in a smaller trade haul.

Second, Murphy is coming off one of his best seasons of his career. He played in 68 games this year, the third most he has played in since joining the Blackhawks in 2017. Further, he had a career high in assists while tying his career high in points. Murphy also saw his defensive statistics improve. He had a minus-two plus/minus rating, which was the best he has had since the 2020-21 season.

His advanced statistics improved as well. He saw his Individual Point Percentage (IPP) be the highest of his career in a full season of play. That means he was involved in scoring more points when goals were scored with Murphy on the ice. His expected goals and scoring chances created both were at their highest marks in over five years. Further, he had more takeaways and hits than in the 2023-24 season. Finally, he blocked 134 shots last season, which was 41 more than the year prior, and the highest of his career. With Murphy having some of the best numbers he has had in years, plus him turning 33 this season, this may be the best time to move him.

The Blackhawks have young defenders ready to play

Connor Murphy will turn 33 years old during the 2024-25 season. While that is not old compared to some defensemen, that is five years older than the NHL average. The Blackhawks have said they want superstars at every position on the ice. Murphy is most likely beyond the age of becoming a superstar in the NHL. Still, the Blackhawks have plenty of players who could fill that mold.

First, Alex Vlasic is coming off a stellar year. He is just 23 years old and played in the top defensive pairing for the Blackhawks this season. Further, he scored four goals and added 26 assists this season, while also being a contributor on the power play. He spent part of the year paired with veterans, such as Murphy and T.J. Brodie. Still, he ended the year playing with Sam Rinzel. Rinzel is just 20 years old and played well in his nine games with the Blackhawks. In nine games, he had five assists with three on the power play. Further, he has a plus/minus rating of plus one in those games. Only Ilya Mikheyev appeared in a game for the Blackhawks and also had a positive plus/minus rating.

Second, Kevin Korchinski is still under contract, while Wyatt Kaiser and Louis Crevier are both restricted free agents. All three of them are under the age of 25. They also all received playing time last year. Kaiser had the most, playing in 57 games, while Crevier played in 32, and Korchinski played in 16. Further, Nolan Allen played in 43 games and showed some promise at the AHL level. He is just 22 years old and still under contract.

While the Blackhawks have plenty of youth options, they would have a small hole to fill with a veteran presence. Brodie would be the only defender under contract who would be over the age of 26. Still, if the Blackhawks will not be contending this year, it may be worth keeping just one veteran presence and allowing the other players to develop.