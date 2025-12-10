The fantasy football playoffs leave no room for wasted points. Nowhere is that more evident than at kicker. This position can quietly swing matchups every single week. Whether you’ve been streaming all season or riding a set-and-forget leg, Week 15 offers a unique blend of high-powered matchups, weather concerns, and usage trends that can make or break your playoff run. Week 15 magnifies every point. No bye weeks are left to navigate, too. As such, it’s time to identify the kickers you can trust and those whose situations make them too risky with your season on the line.

Below are your must-start Week 15 kickers and the players you should avoid as you fight to survive and advance.

Start ’Em

Brandon Aubrey, DAL (vs. MIN)

If you somehow aren’t starting Brandon Aubrey every week, Week 15 is the time to correct that mistake. Aubrey was the entire Cowboys offense in their Thursday loss to Detroit. He poured in 16 fantasy football points by drilling all five of his field goals plus his lone PAT. His range remains unmatched. Aubrey hit from 57, 55, and 63 yards, with the last one breaking the NFL record for most 60+ yard field goals in a career (six).

With Dallas’ red-zone inconsistency and Aubrey’s historic accuracy, he remains a locked-in top-three option. Minnesota’s defense can tighten near the goal line. That only boosts the kicker’s appeal. Start him with supreme confidence.

Harrison Mevis, LAR (vs. DET)

Harrison Mevis continues to benefit from operating in one of the league’s most explosive offenses. Yes, his Week 14 workload was light with just one field goal attempt. That said, he converted all six PATs in Los Angeles’ 45-17 rout of Arizona. That marks 23 PATs in five games. It's proof that the Rams provide steady scoring opportunities even if long field goal chances are sporadic.

Against Detroit, expect a shootout. The Rams’ offense is rolling, and Stafford’s efficiency ensures Mevis will see plenty of extra-point attempts with upside for multiple field goal tries. He’s a top-tier start.

Jake Bates, DET (@ LAR)

Jake Bates remains one of fantasy football’s most underrated kickers. Week 14 proved why. He went 3-for-4 on field goals and drilled all five PATs in Detroit’s 44-30 victory. His only miss came on a blocked 52-yarder. However, he remains excellent from distance, hitting from 38, 46, and 47 yards in the win.

The key with Bates is opportunity. Detroit is aggressive, but when drives stall, they trust his leg from 40-plus. With the Lions traveling to face a red-hot Rams offense, Bates should again see a mix of PAT volume and mid-range field goal attempts. He’s a strong fantasy football starter with a stable floor.

Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. ARI)

Fairbairn doesn’t get the splashy opportunities that some elite kickers do. However, he’s as reliable as they come. In Week 14, he connected on two field goals and two PATs in Houston’s 20–10 win over Kansas City. His longest attempt was just 35 yards. Still, the Texans’ offense remains steady enough to provide multiple scoring chances every week.

Now, he has a Week 15 matchup with Arizona, which has frequently bent inside the 30. That sets up Fairbairn as a safe, high-floor play for managers needing stability in the playoffs.

Other Starts: Cameron Dicker, LAC (@ KC); Wil Lutz, DEN (vs. GB)

Sit ’Em

Nick Folk, NYJ (@ JAX)

Nick Folk’s struggles have nothing to do with leg talent. It has everything to do with the Jets’ sputtering offense. He managed just four fantasy football points in Week 14. That was the third time in four games he has produced four or fewer. When New York can’t sustain drives, Folk simply doesn’t get scoring chances.

Against a Jacksonville team that can pressure early and force the Jets into catch-up mode, Folk becomes nearly impossible to trust. With your season on the line, you can’t risk another dud.

Chad Ryland, ARI (@ HOU)

Ryland went 1-for-2 on field goals in Week 14. He missed badly from 63 yards right before halftime. Sure, the long attempt isn’t a knock against him. However, the bigger concern is Arizona’s offensive inconsistency and the fact he’s only 19-for-25 on the season.

Houston’s defense has tightened considerably, especially at home. The script suggests Arizona may be chasing points. That would reduce Ryland’s field goal volume. With accuracy concerns and a tough matchup working against him, he’s best avoided.

Blake Grupe, IND (@ SEA)

Grupe delivered a clean performance in Week 14. He had two field goals and one PAT in his Colts debut. However, volume is the issue. Indianapolis’ quarterback situation is uncertain. The offense could stall frequently against a Seattle defense that has endured ups and downs but still limits red-zone chances at home.

Streaming Grupe in a playoff week is a risky play based purely on unpredictability. Managers should pivot to higher-floor options with stronger team context.

Other Sits: Joey Slye, TEN (@ SF); Andre Szmyt, CLE (@ CHI)

Final thoughts

The kicker position may feel like a weekly dice roll. However, in the fantasy football playoffs, it can be one of the most decisive lineup decisions you make. Target volume, team efficiency, and matchup stability, which are traits showcased by Aubrey, Mevis, Bates, and Fairbairn.

When all else fails, avoid kickers tied to low-scoring or unpredictable offenses. That's especially true in tough road matchups. In Week 15, even a single missed opportunity could spell the end of your championship journey. The margin for error is gone.