Given the injuries facing the Dallas Stars entering the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, many fans expected the Colorado Avalanche to breeze through the first round. Assumptions cannot be made during this time of the year, though. Logic ceases to exist on the ice once the quest for The Holy Grail begins. Now, the Avs and their passionate fans are just grateful for the chance to duke it out in a Game 7 with the squad that sent them home last year.

The do-or-die showdown will take place on Saturday night in American Airlines Center following Colorado's 7-4 victory over Dallas in Thursday's Game 6. It took a truly wild sequence, one that perfectly fits the unpredictable atmosphere of a Western Conference postseason series, to secure the 2022 champions one last shot to vanquish the Stars. Though, greatness can occasionally act as a catalyst for chaos.

Ted Lindsay Award finalist Nathan MacKinnon fired a shot into the danger zone, into a sea of green, and magic took over– dark magic as far as Dallas is concerned. The Stars frantically tried to clear the puck, but forward Sam Steel boomeranged it off teammate Colin Blackwell and into the net for the go-ahead goal with 10:56 remaining in the third period.

MacKinnon was credited with the score, but those watching will regard this as one of the most absurd own goals in NHL history. Two empty netters clinched the win and sent the fans home on one heck of an adrenaline high. Perhaps Ball Arena will be as generous to the Denver Nuggets when they try to extend their own season in a Game 7 clash with the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Can the Avalanche take advantage of their newfound life?

Perhaps in a foreshadowing of the fortune to come, Valeri Nichushkin hit a shot that deflected off a Stars player and behind goalie Jake Oettinger for the first goal of the game. He would later tie things up at four apiece just over six minutes into the third period.

The Avalanche seized a 2-0 lead after the first, lost control after surrendering four goals in the second and then rallied in the final 20 minutes to scratch and claw their way to victory. Yes, they had plenty of help from their opponent, but one does not question why Lady Luck decides to give them a sweet kiss when the night is looking bleak. They graciously accept it and press on ahead.

And that is what Colorado will do this weekend. Skill, game-plan execution and of course grit will obviously all factor into a Game 7, but a little fortune could always make a difference. It certainly did for the Avs in Game 6.