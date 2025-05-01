The Dallas Stars have the advantage that they hoped for over the Colorado Avalanche, having defeated their rival by a 6-2 final score in convincing fashion in Game 5 of their opening round postseason series.

Ahead of Thursday night's Game 6, the Stars revealed promising news on the injury front. Forward Jason Robertson, who hasn't played since suffering a lower-body injury in his team's regular season finale against the Nashville Predators on April 16, could soon be back in the lineup.

According to head coach Pete DeBoer, Robertson won't play Thursday but is now considered “day-to-day” after being upgraded from “week-to-week”, per DLLS.

“Skating, doing a little more every day,” DeBoer said of Robertson. “I would say he's definitely not week-to-week, I'd call him more day-to-day now, we're starting to get into that area. He's still got some hurdles to go.”

Robertson had a strong regular season for the 50-win Stars, scoring 35 goals with 45 assists, matching his point total from last season.

The Stars can send the Avalanche home for good if they emerge victorious in Game Six on Thursday night at Ball Arena in Denver.

DeBoer expects the Avalanche to give their all in Game 6

The Avalanche were unable to carry the momentum of their 4-0 blowout victory over the Stars at Ball Arena in Game 4, as the Stars hit right back at them with their 6-2 Game Five win to put them on the brink of elimination from the postseason.

DeBoer, who has been on multiple postseason runs during his coaching career, knows that the Avalanche will not be going down without a fight.

“This is what I know, I know we're going to get their best game,” he said. “I'm assuming we're going to get the same game that they played in Game Four here, so it's on us to make sure that we're more competitive. I'm going to assume they're going to be really good, and we're going to have to be a lot better than we were in Game Four in order to have a chance.”

Game 6 will drop the puck at Ball Arena starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.