The Colorado Avalanche are preparing for the postseason, but their focus isn't entirely on the run ahead. On Friday night, they monitored their AHL affiliate Colorado Eagles for a rather specific reason. Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog returned to the ice on Friday night against the Henderson Silver Knights.

Landeskog played his first professional games since the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. He went to the AHL on a conditioning stint as he prepares for a potential return to the NHL. The Avalanche captain skated in about five shifts each period, totaling around 15 minutes in the game.

After the game, Landeskog spoke with the media. He was asked about how he felt upon his return to the ice. And the answer provided is certain to get Colorado fans excited.

“I felt great. Obviously, some nerves going into it. I said out there in an interview that (in) on-ice warmup, I was trying to figure out ‘What did I use to do again? What was my routine?' But I was just trying to enjoy it, too. Get out there and enjoy it, get into the game. Yeah, physically I feel great,” the Avalanche captain said on Friday night in a clip posted on social media by DNVR Avalanche.

This is certainly music to the ears of the Avalanche and their fans. Having Landeskog back in the lineup will be a major boost for the team. Having added depth in the postseason is never a bad thing. Especially when its a player the caliber of Landeskog.

Of course, it's going to be a transition of sorts. He may not perform well out of the gate. The Avalanche captain admitted he needed to work on some things in order to get better. Still, seeing him on the ice is certainly a welcomed sight. It may only be a matter of time before he dons an Avalanche jersey once again.