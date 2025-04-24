The Colorado Avalanche head into Game 3 of their first-round matchup with the Dallas Stars looking to take a series lead. Dallas and Colorado are tied at a game apiece after the Stars won Game 2 in overtime. How Game 3 will turn out is anyone's guess. However, the Avalanche are getting a huge boost in the form of Gabriel Landeskog.

Landeskog is going to play in Game 3, according to Denver Gazette writer Evan Rawal. This marks Landeskog's first NHL game since June 26, 2022. The Avalanche captain had skated in a few AHL games as part of a conditioning stint before the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Avalanche provided some cryptic updates before Game 3 about Landeskog's status. However, it appears as if he is set to make his return. This is certainly a welcome sight for Colorado.

Colorado has remained a strong regular-season team without Gabriel Landeskog. However, the team's postseason success has not matched. The Avalanche lost to the Seattle Kraken in the first round of the 2023 postseason. In 2024, they lost to the Stars in the second round.

The Avalanche entered the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs as a potential Stanley Cup favorite. Colorado traded superstar goalscorer Mikko Rantanen midseason. However, they supplemented the roster with moves for the likes of Brock Nelson, Martin Necas, and Mackenzie Blackwood.

Colorado won Game 1 of this series against the Stars. Superstar forward Nathan MacKinnon scored twice to lead the offensive effort. Colorado claimed a 5-1 win away from home at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

Game 2 was decidedly much closer. The Stars and Avalanche went to overtime in this contest. It seemed as if a second overtime may have been needed. However, veteran forward Colin Blackwell scored with less than two and a half minutes remaining to give the Stars a win.

Gabriel Landeskog looks to provide a boost to the Avalanche in Game 3. Expectations should be tempered given the time he's spent away from the game. In any event, it is inspiring to see the Avalanche captain back on the ice.