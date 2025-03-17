The last time Gabriel Landeskog played for the Colorado Avalanche came in 2022 when the organization won a Stanley Cup. Nearly three years removed from his last game, the Swede appears to be finally nearing a return.

Landeskog participated in on-ice drills on Monday and looked solid in doing so. He's been battling a brutal knee injury that required surgery in May of 2023.

Here's a look at Landeskog:

Landeskog is running through drills. Looks pretty good. pic.twitter.com/B7ntoD5Sws — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) March 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar also commented on Landeskog's progress.

Via NHL.com:

“He's looking good; I thought he looked great in practice today,” Bednar said. “Obviously, just like sort of the flow-and-go noncontact stuff. Certainly, [it’s] nice to have him out there.

“He's making strides. Obviously, this rehab is not linear. There's lots of peaks and valleys in it, and sometimes it's two steps forward and one step back, but he's still making progress and obviously feeling comfortable enough to come out and join the team with certain drills. So, hopefully that continues and continues to grow and [he’s] working to a point of a return.”

Landeskog is set to travel with the Avalanche on their upcoming road trip, but it's still unknown when he'll be back in the lineup.

“It's really hard to say [when he’ll play again], but things are going great and it's certainly nice to have him back on the ice with our team,” Bednar said. “Just the energy and sort of attitude that he brings to the ice, I think, helps everybody.

“We don't have many road trips left, so we'll bring everybody that's able to skate or do anything.”

When Landeskog was healthy, he was one of the better players in the NHL. The Avalanche captain had 30 goals and 29 assists in 2021-22 en route to helping Colorado win the Cup.

With this club considered a playoff contender, adding Landeskog to the fold would be a massive help if that does happen in the postseason.