The Colorado Avalanche have fallen off their historic pace in recent weeks, with a 4-4-2 record in January. Gabriel Landeskog suffered an injury on January 4 that has impacted their offense significantly. Jared Bednar provided an update on the Avalanche captain, centered around his ability for the Olympics.

“Getting better. He’s doing more and more in the gym, he’s hitting the ice now, he’s still limited a little bit, he’s sore. Time will tell, but the goal would be for him to be able to go play for the Olympics,” Bednar said, per TSN's Pierre LeBrun. “And he’s still targeting that. He really wants to play and I really want him to go play. There’s always a little bit of nervousness when you got players going that maybe aren’t fully healthy, but he’ll do the right thing and I’m really hoping that we can watch him in the Olympic tournament because it’s something that he really wants to do, play for his country again, he’s earned that, with his season. Hopefully everything works out, but it’s going to be tight.”

Landeskog was not able to play for Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025 due to injury. He missed two seasons with various injuries, returning for the Avalanche during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Opening night of this season was his first regular-season game since March 0f 2022.

Team Sweden has been dealt an incredible number of injuries ahead of the 2026 Olympics. Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson and Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin will both miss the tournament. Their goaltending is also up in the air with Jacob Markstrom's struggles. The Avalanche captain will be vital for Sweden.

Bednar does not sound optimistic about his captain's availability for the Games. Sweden opens the tournament on February 11 against Italy. Can Landeskog make it back for that game?