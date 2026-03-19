Caleb Williams earned himself an amazing nickname this season. The Chicago Bears' sophomore quarterback became one of the best clutch performers last season. No matter how badly he would perform in the first three quarters, Williams would always find a way to will the Bears to a win in the fourth quarter. His clutch heroics, especially late in the season, got him a new nickname.

Iceman.

That nickname stuck, especially as Williams dragged the Bears to a comeback win against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round and nearly engineered another comeback against the Los Angeles Rams. Now, the Bears quarterback is looking to market himself as such. Mike Florio reports that Williams has applied for multiple trademark protections with the word “Iceman”.

Williams' lawyer, Josh Gerben, explained the rationale behind the Bears quarterback's moves.

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“He’s not waiting for Nike, EA Sports, or some licensing partner to create his brand,” Gerben wrote in a blog post. “He’s creating it himself. And, more importantly, owning it. Filing his own trademarks provides him the ability to negotiate licensing deals around the trademarks. And it prevents someone else from filing for ‘Iceman’ or that iconic silhouette and forcing him into a protracted and expensive legal battle.”

Aside from the Iceman trademark, Williams is also looking to trademark an image inspired by his now-iconic throw against the Packers in the fourth quarter of the 2026 Wild Card Round. The Bears quarterback has 11 pending or in progress trademark applications, according to Gerben.

Williams' sophomore season was a roller-coaster of emotions. On one hand, Williams still struggled with accuracy at times and was prone to make a bad throw or two every game. That being said, the Bears quarterback vastly improved his field processing and avoided more sacks. And of course, Williams always seemed to have that extra gear in the fourth quarter. The quarterback had the arm talent to make some absurd throws and was not afraid to take a shot in the final quarter.

Williams finished the regular season with 3,942 passing yards with a 58.1% completion rate, throwing 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. The Bears made it all the way to the NFC Divisional round.