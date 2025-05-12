Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen is impacting entire games in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The former Colorado Avalanche star eliminated his former team in the first round of the postseason. And now he has helped Dallas take a 2-1 series lead over the Winnipeg Jets in round two.

The Avalanche traded Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes back in January. At the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, he was once again traded to the Stars. Rantanen struggled a bit following these trades. In the postseason, though, he has been decidedly more comfortable. He has nine goals and 18 points in 10 games this postseason. On Sunday, he scored a goal and added two assists.

Rantanen is taking over games all on his own in these playoffs. And this impact has not gone unnoticed. Former Avalanche teammate Nazem Kadri chimed in with a bit of a jab at his old team, as well. “Rule number one : You always keep the dawgs … #96” Kadri wrote on social media on Sunday night.

Kadri and Rantanen both won a Stanley Cup with the Avalanche back in 2022. Rantanen obviously remained with Colorado until this season. However, Kadri became a free agent after that victory. He went on to sign with the Calgary Flames before the 2022-23 season.

The Avalanche remained one of the NHL's best teams following Kadri's departure. Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar led the way as Colorado continued to win games and make the playoffs. Unfortunately, the team has failed to make it past the second round since winning the Cup. This includes their first-round elimination at the hands of the Stars and Rantanen this year.

The Avalanche took a huge gamble trading Rantanen in the first place. In the short term, it certainly appears as if that decision did not work out for them. Only time will tell if the long-term impact vindicates this front office or if history continues to condemn the move.