The hockey gods might have something against the Colorado Avalanche this season for rubbing Quebec Nordiques fans' noses in the fact that they stole their home team. 30 years ago, the Quebec franchise relocated to Colorado, just as they were on the cusp of greatness. That same season, the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, and now figured 30 years was enough time to make money on jersey sales on the backs of their former home. It's nostalgic for fans, but it hasn't been successful for Colorado, according to Corey Masisak via X, formerly Twitter.

“Avalanche are down 6-3 after two periods to the last-place team in the league,” Masisak posted at the second intermission. “They have allowed 27 goals in 5.67 games in the Nordqiues jerseys. The goalie has been pulled in 3 of 6 games.”

The Avalanche reporter nearly pulled off the reverse jinx, as Parker Kelly, Brent Burns, and Sam Malinski rallied off three consecutive goals to start the third period and tie the game at six. However, Marcus Pettersson scored 23 seconds after Malinski, and Brock Boeser sealed the deal with an empty-netter.

The Avalanche aren't in danger of relinquishing the top spot in the NHL just yet, but some of their recent results are concerning, especially between the pipes. Mason Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood combined to allow seven goals on 25 shots on Wednesday night, and have been in poor form at the worst possible time.

The good news for the Avalanche: the Nordiques jersey won't make an appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they have to hope the goaltenders who backstopped them to a record-breaking start to the season will appear instead.