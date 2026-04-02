The Philadelphia 76ers are heating up, and Paul George is leading the charge at the perfect time for the NBA Playoffs. In a dominant 153-131 win over the Washington Wizards, that connection came alive. George dropped a season-high 39 points. He shot 15-of-22 from the field and 6-of-12 from deep, adding five rebounds, six assists, and three steals in just 30 minutes. It was efficient. It was smooth. And it felt like a warning to the rest of the league.

“It feels great. It feels like I’m back to myself,” George said. This time, the performance matched the words. Every move looked sharp. Every decision came with confidence. There was no hesitation. Only rhythm.

"It feels like I'm back to myself." 🥹 Paul George shares what it means to feel like himself again. | @FultonBank pic.twitter.com/XeJhCrroHy — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 2, 2026

The context makes it louder. The last time George scored 39 points came on April 4, 2024. That was like forever ago. He was still with the Clippers then. A different stage. A different role. Now, he is doing it in Philadelphia, when the pressure is rising.

Under the bright lights, the shift was undeniable. The crowd felt it. The energy followed him on every touch.

Paul George’s surge fuels 76ers’ playoff momentum

Meanwhile, the timing could not be better. Indeed, the 76ers have already clinched a play-in spot. Additionally, they have won seven of their last ten games. As a result, momentum is building at the right moment.

At the same time, Paul George is at the center of it all. He is scoring with ease, creating for teammates, and locking in defensively. Because of that, his presence changes the ceiling of this team.

More importantly, the group is responding. For one, the ball is moving. Then, the pace is sharper. Likewise, the belief is growing inside the arena. Clearly, there is life in this run.

Furthermore, George knows what it took to get here. The injuries. The mental grind. The patience. Now, in turn, it is translating into results.

So as the 76ers head toward the NBA Playoffs, one question hangs in the air, if Paul George is truly back, can this team turn its postseason run into something much bigger?