USC has been on fire on the recruiting trail. The Trojans recently flipped Drew Fielder from the Ducks to USC and are building another solid recruiting class. This is on the heels of USC having the number one-ranked class in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Now, Lincoln Riley is discussing why the Trojans were able to land the top-ranked class in 2026, according to Caden Handwork of Sports Illustrated.

“Program's gotten better, the university’s investments gotten better. Everything about the program has gotten better, and with that, you’re going to have recruits that take notice and want to be a part of it,” Riley said.

After failing to make the playoffs in 2025, USC has its eyes on the playoffs in 2026, and some of the recruits could make an immediate impact. Keenyi Pepe is the top-ranked offensive tackle from the class of 2026 and should be an immediate role player this season. The same is true for Luke Wafle, who was the number one-ranked edge rusher in the 2026 class. There is also Mark Bowman, a four-star tight end, along with three wide receivers who look to make an immediate impact on offense.

Having multiple players ready to make an impact in 2026 is great, but the Trojans are also returning 15 starters from last season, with nine of them on offense. This should lead to success on the field, which in turn will help further recruiting.

USC currently has the fourth-ranked class for 2027 according to 247Sports. They sit only behind Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Ohio State in the rankings.