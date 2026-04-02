The Los Angeles Lakers took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it was Shaquille O'Neal who stole the spotlight after calling out Deandre Ayton for a brutal airball. The moment came off a clean alley-oop look from LeBron James. The pass was perfect. The timing looked right. Then everything fell apart. Ayton missed badly. No rim. No chance. Just silence, then noise.

Shaq saw it. He reacted instantly on social media. “Huhhhhhhhhhh #shaqtinafool,” he posted. The message was clear. Disappointment. Pure and loud. For a Lakers franchise built on dominant big men, that miss hit differently.

Still, the Lakers handled their job as they beat the Cavaliers, 127-113. The team now rides a four-game win streak. The offense flowed. The energy stayed high. Under the arena lights, the rhythm never broke. Ayton, despite the viral miss, finished strong. He scored 18 points, shot 8-of-13, and grabbed nine rebounds. Productive. Efficient. Yet that one play overshadowed it all.

Shaq’s standard still looms over Lakers big men

Shaquille O'Neal's reaction carries weight. After all, he is not just any voice. Instead, he is a Lakers legend. Moreover, he is a three-time champion in purple and gold. His No. 34 hangs in the rafters. In fact, his dominance defined an era. So when he speaks, people liste, especially big men.

Because of that, the pressure is real. Every missed dunk. Every soft finish. Inevitably, it gets compared. Fair or not, it comes with the jersey. As a result, Ayton felt that in real time. In a flash, one moment flipped the narrative.

Meanwhile, the Lakers keep winning. The crowd keeps believing. Still, moments like this stick. They echo. They linger. So now, the question hangs in the air: can Deandre Ayton rise despite the horrendous airball, or will Shaq’s shadow keep following every step?