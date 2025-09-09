The Colorado Avalanche could not win the Stanley Cup in 2025. Colorado failed to make it past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, in fact. The elite duo of Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar did very well to bring the team to the postseason. Unfortunately, they were dispatched by former Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen and the Dallas Stars.

The Avalanche are at a bit of a crossroads. They have some factors going in their favor heading into 2025-26. For instance, Colorado stabilized their goaltending during the past campaign. And there's enough evidence to suggest they should have solid goaltending this upcoming season, as well.

Another major point of hope is Gabriel Landeskog. The Avalanche captain missed two full seasons of play due to a significant knee injury. However, he was able to return in the postseason. Having him around for a full season is going to give Colorado a boost.

All this said, the team's core is not getting any younger. The window to win another Stanley Cup is closing. And they have a very clear roster flaw that remains unaddressed. Colorado's offense is way too top-heavy. If MacKinnon and Makar aren't scoring, this team can be shut down almost entirely.

The Avalanche begin their season on October 7th on the road against the Los Angeles Kings. It will be very intriguing to see how this team fares when the puck drops. With this in mind, here are two bold predictions for Colorado before the 2025-26 season.

Cale Makar makes rare NHL history

Here is a trivia question for those reading: how many defensemen in the history of the NHL have scored 100+ points in a single season? There are 15 such seasons in the 100+ year history of the league. And the number of defensemen to achieve the feat is even fewer than that.

The answer to the above question is seven. Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey, Al MacInnis, Dennis Potvin, Brian Leetch, and Erik Karlsson have all achieved the feat. Karlsson is the most recent, having scored 101 points with the San Jose Sharks in 2022-23.

Cale Makar has not reached this benchmark in his career. However, he has come close. This past season saw the Avalanche star score 30 goals and 92 points during the regular season. This gives him back to back 90+ point seasons.

In 2025-26, Makar will enter the history books. He will become the eighth defenseman in league history to score 100+ points in a season. To throw in a bonus prediction, he will also become the third defender to score 40+ goals in a single season, joining Coffey (who did it twice) and Orr.

Martin Necas dominates in contract year

The Avalanche traded Rantanen in January to the Carolina Hurricanes. In return, they received Martin Necas as part of the package. He was the headliner of this package, having already established himself as an up-and-coming star with untapped potential.

He performed very well for the Avalanche down the stretch. Entering 2025-26, he figures to play a prominent role in this team. He has added motivation, as well. Necas is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

This adds more pressure on a player to perform. You aren't only performing to help your team in a contract year. A big season in a contract year could create generational wealth for your family. Conversely, a poor season could drop your stock and limit the money you may make in NHL Free Agency.

Necas will thrive in this environment. A full offseason with the Avalanche will see him become the elite offensive producer they think he can be. And he will make a ton of money on his next contract, no matter the team he signs with.