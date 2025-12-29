The Chicago Bears recently claimed the NFC North crown thanks to a loss by the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. On Sunday night, they had a chance to make the NFC's No. 1 seed a distinct possibility. They needed a win over the San Francisco 49ers to do so, though. Unfortunately, despite a whale of a game from rookie Luther Burden, the Bears came up short.

It was a true coming-out party for the former Missouri product. Burden logged his second career 100+ yard game, with the first coming back in Week 3. He was targeted nine times, catching eight passes. When the game was over, he had racked up a career high 138 yards to go along with his second career touchdown.

Unfortunately, the Bears could not find paydirt on the game's final play. As a result, the new NFC North champions have fallen to 11-5 on the season. After the game, Burden shared how he felt after the heartbreaking result in San Francisco.

“I gave it my all out there bro. Tired as hell,” the Bears wide receiver said, via a clip shared by CHGO Bears on social media.

Burden was a second-round pick of the Bears in 2025. It has been a rather quiet rookie campaign for the Missouri product. Through the first nine games, he only had two games in which he was targeted three or more times. More recently, head coach Ben Johnson has put more trust into Burden.

Chicago has targeted Burden at least five times in each of his last six games. His nine-target night against the 49ers is a season-high, as well. He has certainly rewarded this faith as of late.

The Bears are headed back to the playoffs, and Burden could be an important part of the offense moving forward. Chicago has one regular season game remaining, though. Johnson will play host to his former team, the already-eliminated Detroit Lions, next Sunday at Soldier Field.