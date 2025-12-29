The Buffalo Bills’ narrow 13-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday was defined by late-game drama, controversial moments, and mounting frustration. One of the most concerning developments came late in the game when right tackle Spencer Brown was forced to briefly leave the field after suffering an eye injury during a physical exchange in the trenches.

The incident occurred midway through the second half when Brown appeared to take contact to the face while engaged with Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. No penalty was called on the play, but Brown was visibly shaken and needed medical attention on the sideline before eventually returning.

After the game, Brown was asked in the locker room what happened when he had to come out. “I took a right strong right hook to my eyeball,” said Brown, via Jonathan Acosta of WGRZ.

When pressed on whether he believed the contact was accidental, Brown did not hesitate to share his perspective.

pic.twitter.com/kcszW0vWA3 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 29, 2025

When pressed on whether he believed the contact was accidental , Brown did not hesitate to share his perspective. “I don't think so, but it was was coming. I guess,” said Brown.

Brown later provided additional details about why the injury was concerning enough to require further evaluation, explaining that his vision was compromised even after returning to action.

"Make sure that my vision is still good. I have to get checked out after this because it's still fogged over," he added. "Just go back out there and try to do your job to your best ability… It's just fogged over, so I have to go see the docs after this. But nothing's broken in there, but it still looks like there's a haze throughout the room. So just checking it out."

"Took a strong right hook to the eye ball." Was it accidental? "No, I don't think so, but it was coming I guess."#Bills OL Spencer Brown talks about what led to him exiting the game in the loss to the Eagles.#BillsMafia @WGRZ https://t.co/J5qVU9wfO8 pic.twitter.com/5o4frii43k — Jonathan Acosta (@JAcostaTV) December 29, 2025

Replays circulating online appeared to show Carter making contact near Brown’s eye and neck area, with some videos also suggesting a throat-grabbing motion. Fans quickly accused the Eagles defensive lineman of dirty play, though officials did not flag the sequence and the league has not yet announced any disciplinary action.

Despite Brown’s injury, Buffalo managed to score shortly afterward, cutting the deficit to 13-6. The Bills later scored again on a Josh Allen sneak but failed on a two-point conversion, sealing the loss.

Brown’s eye injury will be closely monitored, as Bills advances to play the last game of the season against New York Jets. While he downplayed the severity, lingering vision issues could draw league scrutiny and medical caution, especially with Buffalo still fighting for postseason positioning and unable to afford further setbacks along the offensive line.