The Columbus Blue Jackets are having a dream season after a nightmare offseason. Star winger Johnny Gaudreau was killed in September while riding his bike with his brother, Matthew. The team came together to honor their teammate, which carried into the season, where they crushed all expectations. The Blue Jackets have distinct dream and nightmare scenarios with the NHL trade deadline approaching.

Earlier this season, the Blue Jackets traded former fifth-overall pick David Jiricek to the Minnesota Wild. The prospect and organization did not see eye to eye on his development and the trade was made. Columbus picked up a 2025 first-rounder, a 2027 second-rounder, a 2026 third-rounder, and a 2026 fourth-rounder in the deal. With all of those picks to deal, they could make big moves for big names.

How should new general manager Don Waddell handle this trade deadline? He can set the Blue Jackets up for the future with a great deadline or set them back with the wrong moves.

Dream scenario: Reward this team without selling the farm

There is no doubt that this Blue Jackets team deserves a trade deadline addition. Players see bringing in a new piece as a reward for a great first sixty games. which they have had. They have 66 points out of 59 games, enough to hold down the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. But the Rangers are nipping at their heels, so an addition would be beneficial.

New York Islanders' JG Pageau would be a perfect fit for the Blue Jackets. He has one year left at $5 million after this season and plays center, which is a position of need for Columbus. While he does have term left, he won't cost a first-round pick because of his low offensive production. But with Boone Jenner and Sean Monahan out, they could use a center who can kill penalties.

Some pending free agents who could be a good fit for Columbus are Sean Laughton, Jake Evans, Trent Frederic, and Casey Middlestadt. First-round picks should be off the table in these moves and they should use their excess of mid-round picks. Despite their playoff position, they should use their extra first-rounder on a draft selection over a rental.

Nightmare scenario: The Blue Jackets give up a first-rounder for a rental

There is a very fine line between the Blue Jackets' dream and nightmare trade deadline scenarios. If they add depth for mid-round picks, fans should be thrilled. But with the notable exception of landing Mikko Rantanen, both 2025 first-rounders should stay in Columbus. There is optimism in Columbus because of the meteoric rise of Kirill Marchenko and the addition of Monahan. Both of those players are under contract for next year. There is no reason to go all-in on this year's squad.

Brock Nelson and Rickard Rakell are the only rentals who could fetch a first-round pick at the deadline. Both of those players should be off-limits for the Blue Jackets. If they wanted to swing a deal for Dylan Cozens, they could give up a first-round pick because he is signed long-term. But even that presents risk and with a great drafter like Waddell, they are better off with the pick.

While selling pieces at the trade deadline would not be a nightmare, it would be disappointing for the players. Ivan Provorov could fetch the Blue Jackets even more picks, as could Sean Kuraly. And staying put isn't a total disaster considering they already cashed in on an asset in Jiricek.

When the trade deadline passes on March 7, the Blue Jackets will likely have made a depth move. But if they cash in a first-rounder on a superstar, know that it could blow up in their faces.