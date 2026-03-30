When a wide receiver who already boasts impressive credentials leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns and helps his team advance to the NFC Championship, he is perfectly justified in expecting to remain with that franchise going into the following season. The NFL is a cruel business, however, especially for expensive pass-catchers well north of 30 years old. Davante Adams was forced to prepare for a potential split with the Los Angeles Rams.

They made sure of it. Amid rumors that LA had its eye on Philadelphia Eagles star WR AJ Brown, head coach Sean McVay confirmed that the Rams indeed considered trading Adams, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. Fortunately, the squad did its best to mitigate potential hard feelings by keeping the three-time All-Pro abreast of the situation. Hopefully, such professionalism will keep him in good spirits when training camp commences this summer.

Adams has been around the league for over a decade and has played for four NFL franchises during that time, so he understands how the industry works. Still, the 33-year-old might feel that he earned a prominent position in the offense after recording 60 catches for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns in 14 regular season games. But the Rams are looking ahead to the 2026-27 campaign.

They fell short against the Seattle Seahawks in January, knowing full well that they had what it took to win another Lombardi Trophy. LA has responded to its big-game heartbreak by being aggressive in the offseason. Besides revamping the cornerback room with former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champions Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, the organization explored a potential Brown deal with the Eagles.

Despite the negative energy that sometimes emanates from his direction, the three-time Second-Team All-Pro is still one of the more talented receivers in the game today. He helped Philly seize the championship during the 2024-25 season and will only be 29 when the new campaign kicks off. AJ Brown remains in Philly, however.

And Davante Adams is still in Los Angeles. Now that a trade is seemingly off the table, No. 17 can focus on getting himself ready for his 13th NFL season and helping the Rams finish what they started in 2025. He should now have a little extra motivation.