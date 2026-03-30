The NFL League Meetings are this week, which will give fans loads of content and news ahead of the NFL Draft next month. Owners and representatives of the league are meeting to discuss the outlook of the 2026 season, including rule changes, potential referee replacements, and more.

The Los Angeles Rams lost in the NFC Championship game to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams were very close to a shot at their second Super Bowl since 2021. Both the Rams and Seahawks were the best two teams in the NFC last season, and head coach Sean McVay has emerged as arguably the best coach in the league with Bill Belichick now at UNC. McVay has coached his way to two Super Bowls with one victory, and there is no slowing him down. He's a football psycho that every football player, coach, and fan respects.

On Monday, McVay compared his new player, Trent McDuffie, to one of the game's best cornerbacks, Jalen Ramsey.

“You look at the four years of his body of work and the versatility, where he can do a lot of things that were similar to what made Jalen Ramsey such a special player for us when our defense was really operating at a high clip.”

McDuffie was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Rams earlier this offseason, as LA needed a major upgrade at that position, with most of their former players in free agency. The Rams also signed former Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson. These two moves are going to pay serious dividends on defense as LA already has one of the best offenses in the league.