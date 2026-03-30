The Atlanta Falcons are still waiting on more information regarding rookie standout James Pearce Jr., who was arrested earlier this offseason in South Florida on several charges following a domestic dispute with WNBA star Rickea Jackson. At this point, it's unclear how the legal process will play out, but if convicted of the most serious charges, Pearce Jr. could face extensive prison time.

Recently, newly minted Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the Pearce situation, and he understandably had a tight-lipped response.

“I’m not going to comment on that other than to say we’re working through everything,” said Stefanski, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Kendall also reported that there was “No word from Kevin Stefanski here at the NFL owner's meetings on if James Pearce Jr. will report with the rest of the Falcons on April 7.?

Pearce Jr. had a standout rookie season for the Falcons, as the team selected him with their second first-round pick last year out of Tennessee, which they acquired from the Los Angeles Rams. Pearce Jr. wasted no time in getting after the quarterback at the NFL level, quickly turning the Falcons' pass rush into a solid unit after more than a decade of ineptitude in that department.

One of the reasons why Pearce Jr. slipped toward the end of the first round in the draft was due to his character concerns, and that appeared to manifest with the incident in South Florida, although, of course, the majority of the legal process still has yet to play out.

For now, don't expect any members of the Falcons' brass to comment too extensively on Pearce Jr.'s situation.