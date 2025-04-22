The Dallas Stars earned a 4-3 overtime victory against the Colorado Avalanche at the American Airlines Center on Monday night. It was a competitive game throughout, but Dallas ultimately emerged victorious. Tyler Seguin — who was limited to 20 regular games played — helped the team defeat the Avalanche and he discussed his return after the game, via DLLS Stars.

“The emotions that come with that game… Playing in front of our fans, looking up, not seeing anyone sitting down,” Seguin said of playing in such a competitive game following his injury absence. “I mean, that's what the months of being out are all worth it. Just being able to get back and be apart of this group and apart of this journey together, the highs and lows. And what it feels like to win a game like that… Now get to Colorado and try to steal the first one.”

The series is now tied 1-1. Seguin missed over four months after undergoing hip surgery, and there is no question that the Stars are happy to have him back. He had not played in a game since early December. There were questions about whether or not he'd even be ready for the postseason, but he looked more than prepared on Tuesday.

Seguin scored a clutch goal that ended up proving to be crucial in the 4-3 win.

“I mean, it's great,” Seguin said of scoring a goal after such a long absence. “Honestly I think scoring a goal, it's almost like the last thing you almost kind of think of. There's so many things to getting back in the lineup you're thinking about, whether it's your body or details of the game… Then you get a goal, I mean, that's something to build off for sure.”

The Stars and Avalanche will play Game 3 on Wednesday night in Colorado.