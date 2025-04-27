ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Avalanche will meet the Dallas Stars for Game 5 of their Best-of-7 First-Round Series on Monday night. Someone will take a 3-2 lead as we continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with an Avalanche-Stars Game 5 prediction and pick.

The Avalanche blanked the Stars 4-0 in Game 4 to even their Best-of-7 First-Round Series at two games apiece. Now, they hope to take a 3-2 lead before the series heads back to Denver for Game 6.

Here are the Avalanche-Stars Game 5 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Avalanche-Stars Game 5 Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -137

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Stars Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN, Victory +, ALT and SN36

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Avalanche Will Cover the Spread/Win

Gabriel Landeskog scored his first goal in three years, capitalizing on a great chance in the second period to put the Avs up 3-0, and they would not look back.

Nathan MacKinnon also tallied a power-play goal to give the Avalanche a 2-0 lead in the first period. Likewise, Logan O'Connor scored the first goal with his short-handed goal. Brock Nelson contributed two assists to help the cause, while Samuel Girard had one. Ironically, the Avalanche won despite no scoring production from Cale Makar or Martin Necas. But none of that mattered, and everyone was excited to see Landeskog thrive on the ice and show the world that he was back.

The Avalanche fired a ridiculous 48 shots at the net. Additionally, they won 50 percent of their faceoffs and converted on their only power-play chance.

MacKenzie Blackwood was great in this contest, notching 23 saves for his first career playoff shutout. Also, the defense in front of him was stout, making 39 hits and blocking 17 shots. Now, they need to bring that same energy to Game 5, as the Stars will look to get things rolling again.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if MacKinnon, Landeskog, Makar, Necas, and the rest of the scorers can set up some great scoring chances. Then, they must avoid taking penalties to maintain their excellent defense.

Why the Stars Will Cover the Spread/Win

While he has not played in this series, Miro Heiskanen could return for Game 5 and would be a major boost for a team that needs the defense. But the offense needs to find its gears first.

Matt Duchene has been a ghost in this entire series and could not find the back of the net again. Likewise, Mikko Rantanen managed just one shot, while Mason Marchment had two. Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin both struggled to get shots to the net, and both were attempting to create some magic that never appeared. This highlights the importance of Jason Robertson, who has been out with a devastating injury and will need to be available to start the playoffs.

Jake Oettinger was efficient, making 31 saves and allowing three goals before being pulled for Casey DeSmith, who allowed a goal and made 13 saves. Overall, the defense was weak and let the Avalanche skate all over them on this night. Yes, they threw 38 hits and blocked 22 shots. However, their constant struggles gave the Avalanche too many opportunities. They need to do more to help their cause if they wish to avoid a 3-2 hole going back to Denver.

The Stars will cover the spread if the playmakers can spread the ice and set up some good shooting lanes to get something past Blackwood. Then, they must converge on the puck and not allow MacKinnon or any of the other Avalanche players find their shooting chances.

Final Avalanche-Stars Prediction & Pick

Last season, two series were tied in the First Round heading into Game 5. The Stars (ironically) won Game 5 at home, and the Boston Bruins lost Game 5 at home.

The Stars were in this exact position last season in the 2024 Western Conference Finals, and would lose 3-1 to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 at home. Conversely, the Avalanche have not been tied at two games apiece going into Game 5 on the road, where they would face the San Jose Sharks and lose that contest at the SAP Center.

This series has been wild. First, the Avalanche dominated Game 1 and looked invincible. Then, they lost Games 2 and 3 despite controlling much of the puck. The Avs finally unleashed their full potential in Game 4. This one is harder to predict. However, I think the Stars will respond kindly and not let the Avs push them around again. I have the Stars covering the spread at home.

Final Avalanche-Stars Game 5 Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-230)