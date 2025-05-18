After battling back and forth to an incredible degree in Game 5, Jamie Benn and Mark Scheifele found themselves in a very different position before Game 6 between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets.

As the NHL world came together to pay their respects to Brad Scheifele, Mark's dad who passed away between the two contests, the Jets forward turned heads when he announced that he would indeed play in the Jets' elimination game, using the chance to take the ice as a tribute to his hockey-loving father.

Fortunately for Mr. Scheifele, the game was a classic, with the sides exchanging goal after goal, including one by his son, before the Stars pulled out the victory in overtime, winning the game 4-3 and the series 4-2 on the way to the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday, May 21st, when Dallas will take on the Edmonton Oilers for a chance to represent the West in the Stanley Cup Finals.

And after the game, as hard-fought as any you will see this year, Benn and Scheifele shared a moment on the handshake line, with the former bringing in the latter to give him a hug and a few words that will remain between the two of then, likely about the game, the series, and his late father.

After going to war in this series, Jamie Benn pays his respects to Mark Scheifele in the handshake line 🤝❤️ pic.twitter.com/Up6RBsMzsN — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 18, 2025

Now before Game 6, the biggest storyline of this series involving Benn and Scheifele had to be the former's big hit on the latter in Game 5, which turned into a fight, a sucker punch, and an eventual ejection that some thought could result in the Stars star being suspended for the elimination game. Instead, fans were reminded that some things are more important than hockey, even playoff hockey, and after securing the win, Benn decided to share a moment with Scheifele that wasn't a Stars player chatting with a Jet but instead two men who are living their childhood dreams. For Scheifele and his family, that must have been nice.