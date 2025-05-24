The Dallas Stars lost Game 2 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals to the Edmonton Oilers. The Stars lost Roope Hintz to injury in an incident that has caught a lot of attention postgame. The series is tied after Dallas won Game 1, but this series could get more intense. Mason Marchment is not letting Edmonton forget what happened, especially the player who injured his teammate, Darnell Nurse.

The Stars forward spoke with the media following the game. Marchment was directly asked if this incident would carry over into Game 3 on Sunday night when the series shifts to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He did not mince words when discussing the potential impact Hintz's injury could have.

“Yeah, for sure. A lot of that stuff, you just keep in the back of your mind, and if the opportunity presents itself then, you take your chance. We've got a long series here,” he said, via Sportsnet's Mark Spector.

Stars not pleased with Roope Hintz injury in Game 2

No team wants to see their player go down with an injury. When a deliberate injury is not penalized to the fullest extent, however, there is another layer to the anger and frustration. This was the case for the Stars following Game 2.

Hintz was slashed near his feet by Darnell Nurse. The play went under review, and Nurse was given a minor penalty. This did not sit well with the decision. Head coach Pete DeBoer took aim at the officiating during his media availability after Game 2.

“I'll answer your question with a question. Does anyone in this room think that if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that, it's not a five-minute major? Oh. That's my answer to your question,” the Stars head coach said.

Dallas is hoping to make amends for this defeat in Game 3. However, it appears that this game will feature some chippiness. It will be intriguing to see how both squads navigate a potentially volatile environment in Game 3 on Sunday night.