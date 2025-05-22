The Dallas Stars stunned the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals. The Oilers got off to an incredible start, dominating much of the contest on Wednesday night. However, the third period proved to be a catastrophe. The Stars scored five goals in the period to complete a 6-3 win on home ice at the American Airlines Center.

The Stars were aided in this effort by the likes of Matt Duchene and Miro Heiskanen. Both Dallas stars scored a goal in Game 1 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals. Heiskanen also added an assist in the effort against the Oilers.

Heiskanen playing well is certainly a welcome sight for Dallas. The star defenseman has played just four games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to this point. He is the best defenseman on this team and one of the best in the league. Duchene recognized as much on Wednesday night after Game 1.

“Getting him back is like getting two players back,” Duchene said of his Stars teammate, via ESPN's Ryan Clark.

Stars' Miko Rantanen draws McDavid, Draisaitl comparison

Dallas has its work cut out for it in this Western Conference Finals. The Oilers have two of the best players in the world — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl — leading the way. Moreover, young defenseman Evan Bouchard is already one of the most offensively productive defensemen in Stanley Cup Playoff history.

Stars head coach Pete DeBoer knows the challenge he and his team are facing. However, with players like Heiskanen, he isn't worried. In fact, he feels Heiskanen forms one half of his team's own elite duo. “Him and (Mikko) Rantanen are our McDavid and Draisaitl,” DeBoer said, via Clark.

The Stars are three games away from their first Stanley Cup Final since 2020. Edmonton certainly won't roll over for the rest of the series. With Heiskanen leading the way, though, Dallas is more than up for the task. These teams return to the ice Friday night for Game 2 in Dallas.