The Dallas Stars took down the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. After a hat trick to eliminate his former team on Saturday, Mikko Rantanen scored another for the Stars in Game 1. When he scored three goals in the second period on Wednesday, he became the first player to have multiple three-goal periods in the same postseason. Rantanen reacted to his wild stretch after the game.

“Sometimes it's ups and downs in hockey. Now, it's going well individually and as a team,” Rantanen said, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

“Let's see how long he can run this for. He's rolling. He's feeling it,” Stars coach Peter DeBoer said. “Considering the opponent and the time of year, how he's dominating games is pretty impressive.”

Jets forward Nino Niederreiter opened the scoring 3:30 into the second period after a scoreless first. Then, it was the Rantanen show. He scored three goals in less than eight minutes of game action to record a natural hat trick and give Dallas a 3-1 lead. Even after Mark Scheifele cut the lead to one, the hat trick was enough to secure the win.

The Stars are running through Rantanen right now. Can he carry them to the Stanley Cup?

The Stars are taking advantage of a shaky Connor Hellebucyk

Rantanen's impact was not limited to just the second period. He was a huge part of Dallas' dominant start, where they put the first nine shots on net. It looked like Connor Hellebuyck had quelled many of the concerns he created in the first round against the Blues. But then, he let a rebound squeak out that Rantanen cleaned up for his first goal.

Hellebucyk was far from bad in this game, but he may have to be perfect to take down the Stars. They won this game on the road without their top center, Jason Robertson, and top defenseman, Miro Heiskanen. They beat the Avalanche without those two players, as well. Rantanen has been the biggest reason why, and proved why in the second period.

The Stars and Jets are back for Game 2 in Winnipeg on Friday night. When that game starts, Rantanen looks to continue the dominant start to his Stars career. He became the first player in franchise history to record a natural hat trick in the playoffs, is the fourth player to record a three-game period in consecutive games in the regular season or playoffs, and the third player to ever score consecutive playoff hat tricks.